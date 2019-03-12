$1.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sempra Energy (SRE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. Sempra Energy reported earnings of $1.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.43.

Shares of SRE traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.00. 1,147,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $100.49 and a 12-month high of $127.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.27%.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Lynn Schenk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $535,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,759.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter R. Wall sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $117,760.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,011.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,442 shares of company stock worth $942,429 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at $747,000. BP PLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. BP PLC now owns 53,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 768.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 100,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 89,001 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,643,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

