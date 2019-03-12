$1.49 EPS Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will announce $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.70. United Parcel Service posted earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year earnings of $7.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $8.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 254.74%. The business had revenue of $19.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.41.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,766. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $125.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 25th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

In related news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $548,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $1,013,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

