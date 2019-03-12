$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) to report sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $481.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $158.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $149.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $134.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.08.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $95.42 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

