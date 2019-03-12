$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile Us’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.76. T-Mobile Us reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $5.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for T-Mobile Us.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on T-Mobile Us to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, February 7th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

In other T-Mobile Us news, EVP Elizabeth A. Mcauliffe sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $156,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $3,040,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,598,516.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,431. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 440.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMUS stock opened at $71.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. T-Mobile Us has a 52 week low of $55.09 and a 52 week high of $74.06.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile Us (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.