$0.91 EPS Expected for International Paper Co (IP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) will announce earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. International Paper posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 8.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on International Paper from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 9,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $433,281.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John V. Sims sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $582,175.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,016,587 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.85. 2,909,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,130. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. International Paper has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $59.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

