-$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZYNE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will report earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.62) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $21.00 price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.11. 737,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,403. The firm has a market cap of $85.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 4.98. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 651,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 125,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid treatments for rare or near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which completed Phase II clinical trial for pediatric and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome, pediatric and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, and adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures; and ZYN001 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat Tourette syndrome.

