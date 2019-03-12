$0.59 EPS Expected for TransUnion (TRU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. TransUnion reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRU. ValuEngine raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

TRU traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $63.94. 16,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,780. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $79.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP John T. Danaher sold 45,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $2,913,191.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,725.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $116,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,363 shares of company stock valued at $14,973,322 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lunia Capital LP raised its holdings in TransUnion by 7,134.4% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,708,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after buying an additional 16,477,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in TransUnion by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,801,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,665,000 after buying an additional 116,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,186,000 after buying an additional 79,111 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in TransUnion by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 8,796,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,647,000 after buying an additional 606,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,531,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,196,000 after buying an additional 22,053 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.