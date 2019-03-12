$0.30 EPS Expected for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) to report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital.

Get Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 45.40%. The company had revenue of $23.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 217,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,958,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $2,218,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 175,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 25,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 824,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after buying an additional 37,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,064. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $503.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.