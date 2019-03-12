$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. AngioDynamics posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.24 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANGO. BidaskClub downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

Shares of ANGO stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 122,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,929. The company has a market cap of $801.42 million, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.69. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

