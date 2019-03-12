-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.02. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $0.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.71 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 70.06% and a negative net margin of 30.13%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 579.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

COLL stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.15. 529,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,992. The company has a market capitalization of $600.77 million, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $28.91.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 314,313 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,210.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,213,750 in the last quarter. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,119,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,726,000 after acquiring an additional 309,477 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,759,007 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,372,000 after acquiring an additional 221,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,980,000 after acquiring an additional 210,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,935,000 after acquiring an additional 347,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,375,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after acquiring an additional 113,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

