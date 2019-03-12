$0.14 EPS Expected for Chaparral Energy Inc (CHAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) to post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chaparral Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chaparral Energy will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chaparral Energy.

CHAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chaparral Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Chaparral Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Chaparral Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHAP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,758,000. Stonehill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,458,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, KLS Diversified Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,971,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chaparral Energy stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Chaparral Energy has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $22.40.

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

