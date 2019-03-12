$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.24. Guidewire Software reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Guidewire Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $118.00 price target on Guidewire Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

NYSE GWRE traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.99. 41,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,666. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $73.82 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,018.83, a P/E/G ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

In other news, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $373,238.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,390 shares in the company, valued at $195,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $1,293,982.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,792.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,458 shares of company stock worth $6,133,251 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.