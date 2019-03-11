Zacks Investment Research Upgrades S & T Bancorp (STBA) to Hold

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of STBA opened at $39.41 on Friday. S & T Bancorp has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.67.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.94 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Thomas Gibson acquired 12,000 shares of S & T Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.89 per share, for a total transaction of $466,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 201,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,847,224.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

