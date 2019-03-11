Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lonestar Resources US (LONE) to Buy

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lonestar Resources US Inc. is an oil and gas company. It is involved in exploration, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves. Lonestar Resources US Inc. is headquartered in Fort Worth, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Lonestar Resources US in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lonestar Resources US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

LONE opened at $4.43 on Friday. Lonestar Resources US has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.38.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. Lonestar Resources US had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lonestar Resources US news, Director Daniel R. Lockwood purchased 10,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $48,635.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 16,359 shares of company stock valued at $70,593. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 229,917 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Energy Fund I LP acquired a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

