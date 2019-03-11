Zacks Investment Research Lowers Speedway Motorsports (TRK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Speedway Motorsports, Inc., is a leading marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The Company owns and operates the following premier facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Infineon Raceway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Lowe’s Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway. The Company provides souvenir merchandising services through its SMI Properties subsidiaries and Motorsports Authentics joint venture and manufactures and distributes smaller-scale, modified racing cars through its six hundred Racing subsidiary. The Company also owns Performance Racing Network which broadcasts syndicated motorsports programming to over seven hundred thirty radio stations nationwide. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRK. ValuEngine cut Speedway Motorsports from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Speedway Motorsports from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TRK opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.94. Speedway Motorsports has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $19.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Speedway Motorsports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Speedway Motorsports during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Speedway Motorsports during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Speedway Motorsports during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Speedway Motorsports Company Profile

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

