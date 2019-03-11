Zacks Investment Research Lowers AstroNova (ALOT) to Hold

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

Shares of ALOT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.44. 201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.21. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialty printers & data acquisition and analysis systems. It provides its services to aerospace, apparel, automotive, avionics, chemicals, computer peripherals, communications, distribution, food and beverage, general manufacturing, packaging and transportation industries.

