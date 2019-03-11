Zacks: CTS Co. (CTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $30.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CTS an industry rank of 149 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTS. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 558.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 152.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTS opened at $30.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.32. CTS has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.30.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.00 million. CTS had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CTS will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.46%.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace, defense, communications, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets. The company offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in communications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets.

