Zacks: Brokerages Expect Synchrony Financial (SYF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.97. Synchrony Financial reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.16. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $96,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry F. Greig sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,668. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $31.54 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

