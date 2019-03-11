Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $144.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) will report sales of $144.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.10 million to $145.40 million. Inovalon posted sales of $92.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year sales of $638.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $635.99 million to $641.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $690.03 million, with estimates ranging from $680.00 million to $700.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inovalon.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $136.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.20 million. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of INOV opened at $12.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $15.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,701,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,031,000 after buying an additional 1,885,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,983,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after buying an additional 158,620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,983,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after buying an additional 158,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,246,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,394,000 after buying an additional 124,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 913,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after buying an additional 67,056 shares during the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

Featured Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovalon (INOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.