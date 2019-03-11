Zacks: Analysts Expect Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) will announce $34.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.78 million. Vocera Communications posted sales of $40.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year sales of $198.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $186.10 million to $249.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $215.58 million, with estimates ranging from $194.00 million to $224.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCRA shares. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

In other Vocera Communications news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $326,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,788 shares of company stock worth $3,873,164 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vocera Communications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,200,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,581,000 after purchasing an additional 80,364 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,842,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,492,000 after buying an additional 58,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,382,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,558,000 after buying an additional 21,962 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,382,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,558,000 after buying an additional 21,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,370,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,126,000 after buying an additional 18,495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCRA opened at $32.05 on Monday. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $966.82 million, a P/E ratio of -188.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

