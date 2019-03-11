Zacks: Analysts Expect Appian Corp (APPN) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Appian posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Appian had a negative return on equity of 97.30% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Appian to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.34. The company had a trading volume of 78,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,311. Appian has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $5,280,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 38,947 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,386,902.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 630,737 shares of company stock worth $16,123,572 and have sold 91,704 shares worth $3,317,548. 64.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 28,888 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Appian by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Appian by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP now owns 283,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 80,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

