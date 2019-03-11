Zacks: 51job, Inc. (JOBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. 51job’s rating score has declined by 200% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also given 51job an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get 51job alerts:

JOBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of 51job from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Macquarie lowered 51job from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in 51job by 316.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in 51job by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,418,000 after acquiring an additional 61,620 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 51job by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in 51job during the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in 51job during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JOBS traded up $3.28 on Monday, reaching $69.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,615. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.21. 51job has a 12-month low of $52.15 and a 12-month high of $114.63.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers recruitment advertising services, including online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 51job (JOBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.