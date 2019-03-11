Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Shares Bought by Primavera Capital Management Ltd

Primavera Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,177,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,285 shares during the period. Yum China makes up approximately 63.4% of Primavera Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Primavera Capital Management Ltd owned about 8.22% of Yum China worth $1,045,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Yum China by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC stock opened at $40.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $43.19.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 19.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

In related news, insider Ted Lee sold 2,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $92,041.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 7,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $309,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,634. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Shares Bought by Primavera Capital Management Ltd” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/yum-china-holdings-inc-yumc-shares-bought-by-primavera-capital-management-ltd.html.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.