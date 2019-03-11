Yum! Brands (YUM) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.40

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.40 and last traded at $97.27, with a volume of 35120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.67.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Yum! Brands to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.46.

The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $588,004.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,892.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 24,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $2,275,405.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,334.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,727 shares of company stock worth $9,913,501. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 97,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,989,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 37,971.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

