YRC Worldwide Inc (YRCW) Stake Increased by Front Street Capital Management Inc.

Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,125 shares during the quarter. YRC Worldwide makes up approximately 2.0% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.14% of YRC Worldwide worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YRCW. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 8.6% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 134,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 339.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 114,031 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 7.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 124,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the third quarter worth $141,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YRCW has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of YRC Worldwide to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. YRC Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

YRC Worldwide stock opened at $6.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $219.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 4.75. YRC Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $11.76.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. YRC Worldwide had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

