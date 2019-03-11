Yext (YEXT) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, December 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Yext to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Yext in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Yext in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $22.48 on Thursday. Yext has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 104.78% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $77,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $31,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 522,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,397,932 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 34,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $7,743,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

