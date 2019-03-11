Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.88), with a volume of 1009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.88).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Windar Photonics (WPHO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $65.00” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/windar-photonics-wpho-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-65-00.html.

Windar Photonics Company Profile (LON:WPHO)

Windar Photonics Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines. It offers WindEye and WindVision sensors, which measure wind direction and wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Windar Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windar Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.