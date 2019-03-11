WhiteHorse Finance Inc (WHF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) to report $16.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.83 million to $16.53 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $16.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $68.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.69 million to $70.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $76.62 million, with estimates ranging from $76.44 million to $76.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resource America Inc. lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 19.6% during the third quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 301,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 588.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. 13.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 81,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,262. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $292.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

