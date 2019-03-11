Westlake Chemical (WLK) and Wave Sync (WAYS) Financial Survey

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) and Wave Sync (OTCMKTS:WAYS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westlake Chemical and Wave Sync’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake Chemical $8.64 billion 1.00 $1.30 billion $7.81 8.65 Wave Sync $230,000.00 148.12 -$4.86 million N/A N/A

Westlake Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Wave Sync.

Profitability

This table compares Westlake Chemical and Wave Sync’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake Chemical 11.53% 17.83% 9.11% Wave Sync N/A -1,106.34% -487.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.6% of Westlake Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.0% of Westlake Chemical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of Wave Sync shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Westlake Chemical pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Wave Sync does not pay a dividend. Westlake Chemical pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westlake Chemical has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Westlake Chemical has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wave Sync has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Westlake Chemical and Wave Sync, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake Chemical 1 7 7 0 2.40 Wave Sync 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus target price of $101.07, suggesting a potential upside of 49.67%. Given Westlake Chemical’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Westlake Chemical is more favorable than Wave Sync.

Summary

Westlake Chemical beats Wave Sync on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products. This segment also manufactures and sells building products fabricated from PVC, including pipe, fittings, profiles, trims, moldings, fence and decking products, window and door components, and film and sheet products. Westlake Chemical Corporation offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses in various consumer and industrial markets, such as flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.

Wave Sync Company Profile

Wave Sync Corp., a development stage company, engages in the design, development, and proliferation of next generation debit and credit cards for financial institutions in the United States. The company offers its products by employing secured encryption transmitted through audio wave technology. It also supplies and sells electronic inlays embedded with audio chips and other modules to card manufacturers. The company is based in Randolph, New Jersey.

