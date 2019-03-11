WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $310.77.

A number of research analysts have commented on WCG shares. Cowen started coverage on WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WellCare Health Plans to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th.

WCG stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.80. 618,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,108. WellCare Health Plans has a 1-year low of $188.32 and a 1-year high of $324.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 26.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 26.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,602,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,697,000 after acquiring an additional 151,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the fourth quarter worth about $168,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

