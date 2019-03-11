Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,588,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.37% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $361,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $29.00 target price on Weingarten Realty Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $26.94 on Monday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $32.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 61.68% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $127.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 69.30%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At December 31, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 178 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

