Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Shares Bought by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8,644.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,823,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,259 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 407.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,935,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,827 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 695.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,337,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,659,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,817,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Waste Management by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,519,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,183,000 after buying an additional 637,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 692 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $68,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 472 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $46,638.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,322.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $402,648. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $98.95 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.96 and a fifty-two week high of $101.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.29%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

