Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Vectren Corp (VVC)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) by 174.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vectren were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VVC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vectren by 7,098.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,351,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,704 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vectren by 181.2% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,799,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,783 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vectren in the third quarter valued at about $58,622,000. Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vectren by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,454,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,682,000 after purchasing an additional 636,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vectren by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,171,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,355,000 after purchasing an additional 457,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th.

VVC remained flat at $$72.38 during trading on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.69. Vectren Corp has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $72.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Vectren’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

About Vectren

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts.

