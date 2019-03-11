Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 70,405 Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (KLDW)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 70,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000. Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLDW. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 42,956 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF in the third quarter worth about $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF in the third quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KLDW traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,670. Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27.

