Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,901,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,419,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $94,797,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,456,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,808,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGSB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.32. 311,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,233. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $52.39.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,087 iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/vivaldi-capital-management-llc-acquires-shares-of-17087-ishares-short-term-corporate-bond-etf-igsb.html.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1387 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.