Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,087 iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,901,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,419,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $94,797,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,456,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,808,000.
IGSB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.32. 311,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,233. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $52.39.
