Village Super Market (VLGEA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Shares of VLGEA opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.19. Village Super Market has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.89.
Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $401.55 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.94%.
Village Super Market Company Profile
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.
