Village Super Market (VLGEA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Shares of VLGEA opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.19. Village Super Market has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $401.55 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLGEA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Village Super Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

