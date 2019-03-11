Vectren Corp (VVC) Shares Bought by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP grew its position in Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) by 111.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,920 shares during the quarter. Vectren makes up 3.0% of ARP Americas LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ARP Americas LP owned approximately 0.18% of Vectren worth $13,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VVC. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vectren during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vectren by 50,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vectren by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vectren during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vectren during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vectren alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VVC opened at $72.38 on Monday. Vectren Corp has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Vectren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/vectren-corp-vvc-shares-bought-by-arp-americas-lp.html.

Vectren Profile

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vectren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.