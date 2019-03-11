VBI Vaccines (VBIV) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ: VBIV) is one of 540 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare VBI Vaccines to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

VBI Vaccines has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VBI Vaccines’ peers have a beta of 1.32, meaning that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for VBI Vaccines and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines 0 0 3 0 3.00 VBI Vaccines Competitors 4366 12560 26998 938 2.55

VBI Vaccines presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 467.57%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 55.43%. Given VBI Vaccines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe VBI Vaccines is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares VBI Vaccines and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines -6,345.29% -56.88% -43.93% VBI Vaccines Competitors -1,942.49% -106.85% -25.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.2% of VBI Vaccines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of VBI Vaccines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VBI Vaccines and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines $860,000.00 -$38.99 million -1.91 VBI Vaccines Competitors $2.26 billion $291.73 million -3.97

VBI Vaccines’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than VBI Vaccines. VBI Vaccines is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

VBI Vaccines peers beat VBI Vaccines on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the target virus. It is also developing congenital cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate for infectious disease; and therapeutic glioblastoma multiforme vaccine candidate for immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

