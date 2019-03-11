Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 83,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 579,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,847,000 after purchasing an additional 74,752 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,491,000 after purchasing an additional 205,621 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $51.81 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $51.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

