Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) Stake Decreased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 1.34% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $67,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000.
VOT traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.77. 487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,331. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $111.78 and a 1 year high of $143.97.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
See Also: Why is the conference call important?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.