Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 1.34% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $67,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.77. 487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,331. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $111.78 and a 1 year high of $143.97.

WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/vanguard-mid-cap-growth-etf-vot-stake-decreased-by-stifel-financial-corp.html.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.