Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Position Increased by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 410.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.33. The stock had a trading volume of 57,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,955. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $129.51 and a 1 year high of $167.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

