Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) Stake Lowered by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,356,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $98,417,000. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,061,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $28,110,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 750,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,483,000 after buying an additional 330,202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.95. 18,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,205,755. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $60.53.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

