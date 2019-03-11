Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Holdings Reduced by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 170,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,513,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 23,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 330,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 47,616 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 46,721 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.72. 34,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,436,695. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $48.87.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

