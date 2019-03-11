ValuEngine Lowers Simmons First National (SFNC) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Stephens set a $32.00 price target on Simmons First National and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simmons First National presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.60.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of SFNC opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $172.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.84 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,035.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,561,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,238,000 after buying an additional 391,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,225,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,234,000 after buying an additional 289,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,225,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,234,000 after buying an additional 289,561 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,353,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,183,000 after buying an additional 227,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Simmons First National by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,328,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,056,000 after purchasing an additional 30,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.