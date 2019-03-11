Upland Software Inc (UPLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) will report sales of $46.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.57 million and the lowest is $46.51 million. Upland Software posted sales of $31.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $190.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $192.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $194.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Upland Software.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $45.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPLD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.86. 20,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,882. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.30 million, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,978,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Upland Software by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Upland Software by 204.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 55,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Upland Software by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,245,000 after purchasing an additional 55,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 7.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 31,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.