Univar Inc (UNVR) Holdings Raised by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 436.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,728,900 shares during the period. Univar makes up about 1.5% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 6.71% of Univar worth $168,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Univar by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 10,971,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,455 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Univar by 2.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,109,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,944,000 after purchasing an additional 282,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,694,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,229,000 after purchasing an additional 193,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Univar by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,694,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,229,000 after purchasing an additional 193,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,811,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,354,000 after purchasing an additional 147,168 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNVR opened at $22.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.77. Univar Inc has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Univar had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Univar Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNVR. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 target price on shares of Univar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 target price on shares of Univar and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Univar in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

