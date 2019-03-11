United Services Automobile Association Trims Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

United Services Automobile Association cut its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 746,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,143 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.15% of FirstEnergy worth $28,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in FirstEnergy by 3,931.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,984,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,935,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FirstEnergy news, EVP James F. Pearson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $1,514,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,198. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $41.23.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price objective on FirstEnergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

