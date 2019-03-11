United Services Automobile Association Reduces Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $25,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 336.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 190,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,466,000 after buying an additional 146,620 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Victor L. Campbell sold 28,084 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $3,902,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,170,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 37,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $5,236,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,235,439.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,476 shares of company stock valued at $10,940,008. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,312. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $93.03 and a 52 week high of $147.42. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

