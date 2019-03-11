United Services Automobile Association Has $29.39 Million Holdings in BP plc (BP)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 774,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 168,518 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in BP were worth $29,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in BP by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. BP plc has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $47.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $75.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 billion. BP had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BP shares. Raymond James raised BP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.74.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

