Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Receives $170.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.47.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Union Pacific to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Union Pacific by 378.9% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 96,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,270,000 after buying an additional 75,953 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,361,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $326,471,000 after buying an additional 324,958 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,317,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $166.03. 82,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,385,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $126.37 and a twelve month high of $172.44. The company has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback 150,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.